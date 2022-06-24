The representative of Ukraine was elected for the first time as a member of the European Technical Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (ETAGE). This is Fedir Lapiy, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist, chairman of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTGEI), associate professor of the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and pediatric immunology of the P.L. Shupyk National Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education.

Admission to ETAGE is the result of hard work, a great professional achievement, a manifestation of trust and recognition of the high level of expertise of a specialist, as well as confirmation that the experience that is being implemented in the field of immunoprophylaxis of vaccine controlled infections in Ukraine is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

ETAGE is an advisory body consisting of 6-8 immunization experts appointed by the director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe for a period of three years. Experts who are part of ETAGE are working on an independent review and continuous updating of the immunoprophylaxis program for vaccine-controlled infections of the WHO European office. Their work makes it possible to quickly and effectively implement new achievements in the field of eradication, elimination and control of diseases that can be prevented by vaccination.

Congratulations to Fedir Lapiy on his election to ETAGE. We wish him fruitful work and new achievements for the benefit of the public health system of Ukraine and the entire European region.