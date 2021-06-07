Those who have been vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can get an international vaccination certificate if necessary.

Such a certificate can only be obtained in paper form immediately after vaccination with a second dose of the vaccine or in any medical institution connected to the electronic health care system, in particular from a family doctor, for presentation, if necessary, when crossing the state border.

The international vaccination certificate:

- For multi-dose vaccines is given only after receiving the last dose.

- If you receive a certificate not immediately after vaccination, but by contacting a doctor, the certificate is filled in on the basis of vaccination data entered in the electronic health care system.

- It is filled in English or French, and additionally also in Ukrainian.

- It will contain the patient's personal data (last name and first name will be written in Latin characters in the same way as in a citizen's passport, or according to transliteration rules), as well as information about vaccination (name of the vaccine, date of vaccination, etc.).

- If necessary and at the request of a person, the institution must print and arrange it in accordance with international requirements.

- It must have an official stamp of the health care institution and the signature of the doctor.

- Must be signed by the patient or their authorized representative.

- It will only be valid if the administered vaccine is approved for emergency use by WHO.

- The certificate is valid for one year with the possibility of extension.

If a person has absolute contraindications to vaccination against COVID-19, instead of a certificate, at the request of the patient, a written explanation is provided in Ukrainian and/or English with a list of grounds for such a decision.

Important! International vaccination certificates should not be confused with “immune passports” or “COVID certificates”, which are currently being developed in Ukraine and abroad, as these are different concepts.

For reference:

Ukraine currently uses three anti-coronavirus vaccines: Comirnaty from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca from various manufacturers and CoronaVac from Sinovac Biotech. All of them have received permission from the World Health Organization for emergency use.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination by calling the Contact Center on 0 800 60 20 19 and on the website vaccination.covid19.gov.ua.