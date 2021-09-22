On September 21, Ukrainian doctors, together with their Polish colleagues, performed unique lung and heart transplant operations for a child for the first time in Ukraine. Two kidneys and a liver were also transplanted.

The donor of five organs is a 54-year-old man who died as a result of a stroke. Consent to the organ transplant was given by his wife.

Lungs were received by a 56-year-old resident of Lviv, who had a chronic lung disease for more than ten years. He did not leave the apartment and was oxygen-dependent.

A heart transplant was performed to a 13-year-old boy from the village of Zarudtsi, Volyn. The child was in intensive care for the last month, his condition remained critical.

The teams of the Center for transplantology of the Lviv clinical emergency hospital performed unique operations, assisted by transplantologists from the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the capital's Feofania Clinical Hospital and colleagues from the Silesian Heart Disease Center in Poland.

The selection of recipients was carried out by the Ukrainian Transplant Coordination Center.

We express our sincere gratitude to the relatives of the donor, thanks to whose decision five people got a chance for a full life.

We remind that the government has expanded the list of medical institutions participating in the pilot project on transplantation.