Great Britain will continue to be a reliable partner that will support our medical system and help Ukrainians who have lost limbs due to the war. This was announced by Viktor Liashko following a meeting with the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of Great Britain Sajid Javid, which took place within the framework of the 75th session of the World Health Assembly.

“During the war Great Britain became one of Ukraine's greatest friends and provided significant support to the healthcare system. Today I received another assurance that this support will only be strengthened in the future. During the meeting with our British colleague we agreed to support hospitals in Ukraine, prosthetics for our citizens who lost limbs due to the war, assistance in rehabilitation and full support during the restoration of the medical system within the framework of United24,” Viktor Liashko said.

According to the minister of health of Ukraine, Great Britain can join the large-scale restoration of medical infrastructure, which was destroyed by the Russian invaders. Now the Ministry of Health is already working on a comprehensive plan for the restoration of the medical sector, which will become part of the plan for post-war reconstruction and development of Ukraine.

In particular, what is meant here is not just about restoring destroyed hospitals, but about creating a modern network of healthcare institutions based on the best international practices and introducing innovative approaches to all processes in the medical industry.