This was discussed at a meeting between the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ukraine Jennes de Mol.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Netherlands for their support: the people, the government, the public sector - everyone who helps us to resist the enemy and keep the medical system secure. However, we think not only about responding to the challenges of war, but also about the future. One of the guiding principles of the Ukrainian Doctrine presented by the President of Ukraine is modern high-quality medicine. This is how we see the medicine of a victorious Ukraine. Moving in this direction involves active international cooperation to upgrade and restore medical facilities, attract investment and develop public-private partnerships,” said Minister Viktor Liashko.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ukraine Jennes de Mol noted that the healthcare sector is one of the three main recovery priorities identified by the Dutch government for Ukraine. Joint coordinated work is the key to success, as all recovery projects must be in line with the Ministry of Development’s strategy for the healthcare system. The participants of the meeting discussed possible project financing instruments.

A cluster of Dutch companies has been created that are interested in investing in Ukraine and participating in recovery projects. Today there are already 20 of them, but the number continues to grow. An agreement was reached to hold a meeting between the Ministry of Health and representatives of the Dutch business sector in the near future to discuss potential projects in more detail. The main areas of potential investment in the healthcare sector are medical infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, clinical trials, medical tourism, medical education, and health tech.

In addition, they discussed the possibilities of public-private partnerships in projects for the construction and reconstruction of multidisciplinary and cluster hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and university hospitals. These centers will combine science and practice for the development of medicine.

It should be recalled that recently, the Ukrainian delegation of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, headed by Deputy Minister for European Integration Maryna Slobodnichenko, paid a working visit to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam. It was agreed that the EMA will assist Ukraine in analyzing all pharmaceutical regulatory authorities operating in the EU and provide an overview of the structure and organizational processes of each of them.