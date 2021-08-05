On August 4, 2021, Ukraine received 54 thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as humanitarian aid from the Lithuanian government. The country plans to subsequently provide Ukraine with another 77 thousand doses of this vaccine.

“To protect as many Ukrainians as possible from COVID-19 by the end of this year is the goal we are facing today. Now we already have more than 6 million vaccinations. We do not stop there and continue to provide access to vaccination to all who is willing. I thank to the Lithuanian government for providing vaccines and helping to deliver them. And I ask Ukrainians not to delay and visit the nearest mass vaccination center or vaccination point as soon as possible and protect their health”, said the minister of health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be applied to vaccinate with a second dose, and also to the vaccination points.

We remind that the 5th stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues in Ukraine, where all interested Ukrainians over the age of 18 can be vaccinated. Currently, vaccination is carried out with four vaccines: Comirnaty by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, CoronaVac by Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca (Covishield, SKBio).

As of August 5, 2021, Ukraine has already received almost 12 million doses of these vaccines.

You can find out where to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and how to register for vaccination, at vaccination.covid19.gov.ua or by calling the contact center of the Ministry of Health: 0 800 60 20 19.