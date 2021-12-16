Ukraine has signed an agreement with Pfizer on the main conditions for purchasing innovative medicines “Paxlovid” for outpatient treatment of patients with coronavirus disease. 300 thousand courses of the drug were contracted for the purchase. This was announced by the Health Minister Viktor Liashko during a briefing.

The use of this medicine will prevent complications, hospitalization and deaths of patients with COVID-19 of risk groups.

It should be recalled that in November 2021, the manufacturer of this drug, Pfizer, announced the results of clinical trials. If Paxlovid is prescribed within three days after the onset of COVID symptoms, hospitalization and deaths are reduced by 89% and 85%, respectively, if treatment is started within the first five days.