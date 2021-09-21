The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has delivered 159,600 doses of CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine as part of COVAX.

The CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine (Vero Cell [inactivated]), manufactured by Sinovac, China, is approved by WHO for emergency use, which means that the product meets international standards for safety, efficacy and production conditions.

Like other vaccines and products under COVAX, Ukraine receives this batch free of charge.

“In Ukraine, the incidence of COVID-19 is growing, and 98% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. It is extremely important that as many Ukrainians as possible are vaccinated today to protect themselves from the severe course of COVID-19, hospitalization and death. Due, among other things, to our partners, Ukrainians have access to the vaccine”, said the minister of health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

The COVAX initiative is an unprecedented example of the solidarity of the international community, whose goal is to ensure fair and equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries. Deliveries will continue, and by the end of 2021, as part of the initiative, Ukraine is expected to receive enough vaccines from various manufacturers to protect up to 20% of the population from COVID-19.

“Vaccines are our best chance to protect our lives and leave COVID with no chance to cause new tragedies. With new supplies and better access to vaccines, I urge everyone not to delay vaccination and get protection as soon as possible. Please do this, especially if you belong to risk groups: older people, people with comorbidities, workers at high risk of contracting COVID, such as doctors and teachers. Together with partners in COVAX, UNICEF will continue to do everything possible to support Ukraine in its efforts to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19”, said Murat Sahin, head of the UNICEF representative office in Ukraine.

Together with this delivery, to date, UNICEF has delivered 4,485,510 doses of vaccines from various manufacturers (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac) on behalf of COVAX.

UNICEF continues to support the Ministry of Health through vaccine delivery, strengthening the cold chain and communication efforts to prevent COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The COVAX initiative aims to ensure fair and equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for every country in the world. COVAX's work is coordinated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), WHO, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), while UNICEF works with manufacturers and partners to purchase and logistics of COVID-19 vaccines. COVAX works with civil society organizations, vaccine manufacturers, the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the World Bank, and others.