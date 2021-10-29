First Deputy Minister of health Oleksandr Komarida and acting director general of the Directorate of pharmaceutical support Ivan Zadvornykh took part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the group for cooperation in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking (Pompidou Group).

“On July 14, the law on Ukraine's accession to the partial agreement on the creation of the Pompidou Group was adopted. That is, from January 1, 2022, Ukraine becomes a full-fledged member of the group”, says Oleksandr Komarida. “Therefore, we are happy to join and work as part of the group to reduce the level of drug consumption in Ukraine”.

Participation in the celebrations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Pompidou Group underlines the importance of Ukraine's cooperation with international partners and contributes to strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the Pompidou Group in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

In particular, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto congratulated Ukraine as a new member of the Pompidou Group, because joint cooperation in identifying and overcoming drug trafficking between Ukraine and Hungary is important for Hungary.