The Ministry of Health together with the Lviv Territorial Medical Union signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation with the American corporation A.D.A.M. which specializes in innovations in the field of 3D medicine.

The signed memorandum will allow the parties to join forces for the development of innovative technologies in the healthcare system of Ukraine, in particular on the basis of the Lviv Territorial Medical Union.

This will make it possible to treat military and civilian Ukrainians who suffered as a result of Russia's military aggression, using innovative methods.

What is meant here is the development, support and implementation of projects for 3D printing implants of bones and other body parts for their further use in providing assistance to victims of military operations.

In addition, the memorandum provides for the organization of consultations of scientists and the exchange of experience between Ukrainian specialists and representatives of the corporation.