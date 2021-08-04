While beta testing of COVID certificates continues in Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Development continues to work on their mutual recognition with the EU. Today, on August 4, the technical development of the Ministry of Digital Development and the State Enterprise Diia regarding the EU Digital COVID Certificate successfully passed a technical assessment by the EU. The technical team highly appreciated the timing of implementation, accuracy and compliance of Ukrainian COVID certificates with EU specifications.

Now the last step remains: the political part of mutual recognition, namely coordination from the European Commission and signing of relevant agreements. After that, a memorandum will be signed that will allow Ukrainians to travel with certificates.

“In the shortest possible time, we were able to develop and implement COVID certificates, although at first it seemed almost impossible. In cooperation with other countries, we have tested innovations and created universal information exchange systems. Such projects are a real proof of Ukraine's integration with the EU. Soon, Ukrainians will be able to return to their usual pre-COVID life with travel and business meetings with foreign partners”, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of digital transformation of Ukraine.

The development and technical implementation are jointly carried out by the teams of the Ministry of Digital Development, the Ministry of Health, the National Health Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

“Vaccination is the only way to protect yourself from the disease and return to your usual life. Today, everyone can get vaccinated and be protected. When a person completes the course of immunization against COVID-19, that is, receives 2 doses of the vaccine, it will be possible to generate a vaccination certificate in the app or on the portal of Diia. Now we have an important victory, Ukrainian COVID certificates in Diia have already successfully passed the technical assessment by the EU”, said Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

The project was implemented with the support of Eurodelegation, the EU4Digital program and the EGAP program, implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation and funded by Switzerland.