In the Republic of Poland, training sessions have begun for Ukrainian medics working in the emergency medical services system to provide emergency medical assistance in conflict conditions. These trainings, which will run until October, include three training sessions for three groups of specialists.

A total of 90 medical workers will take part in the training. The first group of 30 healthcare workers from 17 oblasts of Ukraine has already started training.

For four days, Ukrainian paramedics and doctors have been deepening their knowledge and practicing their skills in BLS (Basic Life Support), EPALS (Extended Pediatric Life Support), ALS (Advanced Life Support), and TCCC (Tactical Combat Casualty Care) courses. These include algorithms for dealing with open chest wounds, pneumothorax, traumatic amputations, anesthesia and bleeding control, burn treatment and prevention of hypothermia in tactical conditions, etc.

In addition to the knowledge and skills to help war victims in emergency situations, the participants will attend a course on first aid and psychological self-help. Such skills will be extremely useful for our medics, who work in extremely difficult conditions every day and have to not only save others but also take care of their own mental health.

The trainings are being held under the patronage of First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who has already met with Ukrainian doctors. They are also supported by the Polish Health Institute Foundation. They are conducted by instructors from the Polish Air Ambulance Service (Lotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe) and Warsaw Medical University.

The Ministry of Health expresses its gratitude to the international partners for their support and training of Ukrainian specialists and looks forward to further cooperation.

It should be recalled that medical professionals from Ukraine also took a practical course in helicopter emergency medical care in Poland.