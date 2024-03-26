Ukrainian hospitals, primary healthcare centers, outpatient clinics, perinatal centers, and oncology clinics will receive 73 generators with a capacity of 10.8-240 kW to ensure uninterrupted operation in the event of possible power outages.

The equipment was purchased as part of the joint project of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the World Bank “Emergency Response to COVID-19 and Vaccination in Ukraine”.

The generators were distributed to Ternopil, Rivne, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odesa, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Lviv oblasts and the city of Kyiv.

Given russia’s constant attacks and shelling of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, providing healthcare facilities with generators will allow hospitals to operate smoothly under any critical conditions.

This equipment can ensure the full operation of medical facilities in case of a power outage. The generators will start automatically in case of an emergency power outage and supply voltage to the grid.

Currently, supplying equipment to medical institutions in Ukraine continues following the current needs of each oblast.

It should be noted that to ensure uninterrupted operation, Ukraine’s healthcare facilities have 11,139 generators that will automatically start in the event of an emergency.