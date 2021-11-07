Today, the United Nations Children's fund (UNICEF) delivered 2,930,300 doses of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine produced by Moderna to Ukraine.

Ukraine receives vaccines free of charge as part of COVAX, an international community solidarity initiative to promote access to effective and safe COVID-19 vaccines for all countries.

“Now 11 million Ukrainians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Today, vaccination is primarily the responsibility of everyone to themselves and others. The state has done everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians have the opportunity to get vaccinated and even choose vaccines. Moderna is the fourth vaccine that is available in Ukraine for vaccination against COVID-19. I thank our international partners for their systematic support and common desire to defeat the pandemic”, said Viktor Liashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine.

In total, under COVAX, UNICEF delivered 7,415,810 doses of vaccines from various manufacturers (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac) along with this delivery.

“Vaccination is the only way to protect your life from COVID-19, and I urge all Ukrainians to take advantage of this protection. Due to the efforts of donors and partners under COVAX, COVID vaccines are now available to everyone. In particular, we hope that all teachers will receive vaccinations as soon as possible, including vaccines from this batch, so that schools are open and children return to classes. It is impossible to calmly watch people suffocate in crowded hospitals. But vaccinated people are 5 times less likely to become infected and have a more than 10 times lower risk of hospitalization than unvaccinated people. According to the latest survey conducted by UNICEF, 42% of Ukrainians who have not yet been vaccinated are ready to get vaccinated, and this is encouraging. Please get protection now”, said Murat Shahin, head of the UNICEF office in Ukraine.

Deliveries on behalf of the initiative will continue to protect as many people in Ukraine as possible from COVID-19.

“Since the end of October, Ukraine has had a record high level of new infections and deaths from coronavirus. While one in five Ukrainians has received a COVID-19 vaccination, most people who are hospitalized and need emergency care have not completed a full course of COVID-19 vaccination. The WHO welcomes the delivery of the Moderna vaccine through the COVAX initiative to Ukraine. Due to the efforts of everyone, now there are enough vaccines in Ukraine that allow vaccinating one hundred thousand people every day. We urge Ukrainians to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated and show unity in the fight against the pandemic”, said Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO representative and head of the WHO office in Ukraine.

Storage and logistics of mRNA vaccines obtained from COVAX, in compliance with the appropriate cold chain in Ukraine, is provided by the US Agency for International Development USAID.

Vaccination is the only way to protect yourself from the severe course of COVID-19, hospitalization and death. Even if a vaccinated person gets sick, they are likely to carry the disease easily.

All adults and children over 12 years of age can be vaccinated against COVID-19. It is vital that people with chronic diseases (diabetes, cancer, bronchial asthma, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease, hemodialysis patients) and pregnant women who may be seriously affected by the disease, receive vaccinations as soon as possible. The only real contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19 is anaphylactic shock on the first dose of the vaccine.

The COVAX initiative aims to ensure fair and equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for every country in the world. COVAX’s work is coordinated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), WHO, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), while UNICEF works with manufacturers and partners to purchase and logistics of COVID-19 vaccines. COVAX works with civil society organizations, vaccine manufacturers, governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the World Bank, and others.