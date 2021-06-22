Vaccination against COVID-19 has begun for companies that have more than 50 people in their staff who want to get vaccinated. They are vaccinated with the Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Organized collectives are vaccinated in each region of Ukraine in the sequence in which they were registered through the contact center of the Ministry of Health. This process will take place gradually and will depend on the number of mobile immunization teams. At the same time, training of medical personnel for vaccination continues, and the number of teams is constantly growing.

You can submit a request for the departure of a mobile team for vaccination of the company's employees by calling the contact center number 0 800 60 20 19.

To do this, organized collectives must appoint a person responsible for preparing and organizing the vaccination process. This person makes name lists of employees who want to get vaccinated. There must be at least 50 such people.

When the time for vaccination of the team comes, the regional vaccination coordinator will call the responsible person and provide all the necessary information for preparing and conducting vaccinations.

Before the arrival of the mobile team the management must provide the necessary conditions:

Premise for vaccination. pre-prepared, hygienically clean, well-lit; separated from any production areas or open spaces with workstations; has ventilation for fresh air supply (supply ventilation, window, etc.); has a sufficient area for comfortable work of a mobile vaccination team consisting of at least 3 people; equipped with a daybed for patients, chairs and tables for the mobile team; has a table that can accommodate one small cooler bag (thermal container), injection materials and a box for safe disposal of syringes; has access to a place for hand hygiene (access to a washbasin), a dispenser with an alcohol-containing antiseptic, and a disinfectant for treating the table where the place for preparing the vaccine for vaccination is unfold; has internet access (WiFi).

A room for medical supervision after vaccinations during 30 minutes, which can accommodate 5-10 people.

Personal protective equipment - masks that will cover the mouth and nose (1 for each employee for every 2 hours).

As of June 21, 2021, 1,447 applications for vaccination of collectives have already been registered, for a total of 216,893 people.

If there are less than fifty people who want to get vaccinated in the company, the Ministry of Health advises them to make an appointment for the vaccination waiting list individually on the website or in the mobile application “Diia” or by calling the contact center number 0 800 60 20 19.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination at vaccination.covid19.gov.ua.