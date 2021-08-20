In Ukraine, the 5th stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues, where all interested Ukrainians over the age of 18 can be vaccinated. Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and city of Sevastopol can be vaccinated against COVID-19 at any of the vaccination points and mass vaccination centers in the Government controlled territory of Ukraine.

Citizens who cross the contact line from the temporarily occupied territories in order to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are not subject to self-isolation, provided that an invitation for vaccination with a unique identifier is provided.

You can get such an invitation by previously making an appointment for vaccination at one of the population vaccination centers and vaccination points located in the Government controlled territory of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson oblasts in the territorial vicinity of entry checkpoints. List of these points and centers is on https://bit.ly/3iwT5Or .

The registration is by calling the contact center of the Ministry of Health for countering COVID-19: +38 0 800 60 20 19 or via a chat on the website of the Ministry of Health.

During the conversation, you should tell the operator which locality you are from (specifying that it is currently temporarily occupied), provide your details and choose the most convenient vaccination point or vaccination center.

The operator will register you for vaccination and send you an SMS message with a unique identifier, if you have a Ukrainian phone number, or an email if it is not available.

You will need to provide this ID when crossing the checkpoint.

To register for the second dose, you will need to repeat all the previous steps.

Citizens from the temporarily occupied territories can also be vaccinated at these and any other vaccination points and centers without receiving an invitation or a unique ID. In this case, after crossing the dividing line, they must download and activate the Vdoma app, get a negative PCR or rapid test, and cancel the self-isolation. You can pass rapid testing immediately at the checkpoint. It is important that now self-isolation begins 72 hours after arrival from the temporarily occupied territories.

Persons who have confirmed (form 063/o “Preventive vaccination card”) receipt of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approved by WHO are also exempt from self-isolation. Therefore, during the first vaccination, do not forget to ask the medical staff for such a certificate.

For Ukrainian citizens who live in the temporarily occupied territories and are forced to enter the territory of Ukraine through the territory of the Russian Federation, where they have stayed for more than 7 days in the last 14 days, self-isolation/observation for 14 days is mandatory. They can be vaccinated at any vaccination point or mass vaccination center after passing 14 days of self-isolation.