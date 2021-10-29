In Ukraine, the 5th stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues, where all interested Ukrainians over the age of 18 can be vaccinated. Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol can be vaccinated against COVID-19 at any of the vaccination points and mass vaccination centers in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

Citizens who cross the contact line (administrative border) from the temporarily occupied territories in order to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are not subject to self-isolation, provided that an invitation for vaccination with a unique identifier is provided.

In addition, since October 25, 2021, Ukrainian citizens who live in the temporarily occupied territories and have expressed a desire to carry out vaccination against COVID-19, moving across the Ukrainian-Russian border, are not subject to self-isolation (observation), provided that they present an invitation for vaccination with a Ukrainian identifier.

You can get such an invitation by previously making an appointment for vaccination at one of the population vaccination centers and vaccination points located in the government-controlled territory. The relevant population vaccination centers and vaccination points are located in territorial proximity to entry checkpoints in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson oblasts, as well as in territorial proximity to state border checkpoints in Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts. The list of these points and centers is at https://bit.ly/3iwT5Or

Registration to population vaccination centers and vaccination points is made by calling the contact center of the Ministry of Health on countering COVID-19: +38 0 800 60 20 19 or via a chat on the website of the Ministry of Health.

During the conversation, it is necessary to tell the operator which locality you are from (specifying that it is currently temporarily occupied), specify your details and choose the most convenient vaccination point or vaccination center.

The operator will register you for vaccination and send you an SMS message with a unique identifier, if you have a Ukrainian phone number or an email if the phone number is not available.

You will need to provide this ID when crossing the checkpoint.

To make an appointment for the second dose, you will need to repeat all the previous steps.

We remind you that citizens from the temporarily occupied territories can also be vaccinated at these and any other vaccination points and centers without receiving an invitation and a unique identifier. In this case, after crossing the dividing line, they must download and activate the “Vdoma” app, get a negative PCR or rapid test, and stop self-isolation. You can pass rapid testing immediately at the checkpoint. It is important that now self-isolation begins 72 hours after arrival from the temporarily occupied territories.

For Ukrainian citizens who live at the temporarily occupied territories and must enter the territory of Ukraine through the territory of the Russian Federation, where they have stayed for more than 7 days in the last 14 days, self-isolation/observation for 14 days is mandatory. They can be vaccinated at any vaccination point or mass vaccination center after passing 14 days of self-isolation.

At the same time, persons who have a document confirming receipt of a full course of vaccination, or an international, domestic certificate or a foreign certificate confirming vaccination against COVID-19 with one dose of a two-dose vaccine (yellow certificates) or one dose of a single dose of a vaccine or two doses of a two-dose vaccine (green certificates), which are included by the World Health Organization in the list of allowed for use in emergency situations, or recovery of a person from the specified disease, are exempt from self-isolation when crossing checkpoints across the state border.