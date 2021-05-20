News
Viktor Liashko heads the Ministry of Health of Ukraine
On May 20, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the appointment of Viktor Liashko as
Minister of Health. The decision on the appointment was supported by 262 people's deputies.
After the decision of the Verkhovna Rada, the new minister took the oath of office and was
introduced to the staff of the ministry with the participation of the Minister of the Cabinet of
Ministers Oleh Nemchinov.
“Starting today, I continue my work in the Ministry of Health in the status of head. For me, this
is primarily a responsibility. In the near future, I will introduce a team of deputies, but I assure
you that these will be people who share my principles in their work - they work responsibly,
transparently and set high goals for themselves.
I consider all of us to be a single team, and I will try to contribute to the maximum realization of
your potential”, the minister said in his speech to the team.
Viktor Liashko noted that he sets ambitious goals to vaccinate against COVID-19 everyone who
wants it by the end of 2021.
“I assure you that every hryvnia from taxpayers will be used responsibly and with maximum
benefit for the patient. People should be sure that they will be provided with professional
medical care, and doctors that the state guarantees wage growth”, the minister of health
stressed in his speech.