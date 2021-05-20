Viktor Liashko heads the Ministry of Health of Ukraine

On May 20, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the appointment of Viktor Liashko as

Minister of Health. The decision on the appointment was supported by 262 people's deputies.

After the decision of the Verkhovna Rada, the new minister took the oath of office and was

introduced to the staff of the ministry with the participation of the Minister of the Cabinet of

Ministers Oleh Nemchinov.



“Starting today, I continue my work in the Ministry of Health in the status of head. For me, this

is primarily a responsibility. In the near future, I will introduce a team of deputies, but I assure

you that these will be people who share my principles in their work - they work responsibly,

transparently and set high goals for themselves.

I consider all of us to be a single team, and I will try to contribute to the maximum realization of

your potential”, the minister said in his speech to the team.



Viktor Liashko noted that he sets ambitious goals to vaccinate against COVID-19 everyone who

wants it by the end of 2021.