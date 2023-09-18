Viktor Liashko: Medical evacuation, mental health and European integration are key areas of cooperation between Ukraine and the European Commission

This was discussed during an online meeting between Minister of Health Viktor Liashko and Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

“I would like to thank the European Commission for its continued support and prompt response to the challenges facing our healthcare system as a result of the full-scale war. Together, we are overcoming them and moving forward, working together on pressing healthcare issues. The recent Satellite Summit of Ministers of Health from around the world, held as part of the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, once again confirmed that we have many topics to work together on to keep people healthy around the world,” said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

During the meeting, they discussed the continuation of the medical evacuation program for Ukrainians who have been injured as a result of the war, sending them to clinics in European countries for treatment and their return to Ukraine after completing treatment. Thanks to coordinated efforts, nearly 4,000 Ukrainians have already been sent for treatment and/or rehabilitation abroad, including 650 children who suffered injuries and had oncological conditions.

The minister also emphasized the importance of mental health, which was a key topic at the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. Currently, the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program is being implemented in Ukraine at the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska. Its goal is to promote a culture of caring for mental health in society. Taking care of it is as important as taking care of physical health. During the meeting, agreements were reached to implement joint projects in the field of mental health in cooperation with the European Commission.

As for the European integration process, the following key areas of joint work have been identified: public health and cross-border threats, medical services and biomaterials safety, and the pharmaceutical industry.

Minister Viktor Liashko thanked the European Commissioner for Ukraine's participation in the EU4Health program on equal terms with EU countries. More than a year after the signing of the relevant agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, 9 projects have already been launched, which is a significant support for Ukrainian institutions working in the healthcare sector.

It should be recalled that the delegation of the Ministry of Health recently paid a working visit to the European Commission and its specialized directorates to establish direct contacts with the EU and identify the main priorities of the European integration policy in the pharmaceutical sector.