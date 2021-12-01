Search
Structural Units

head_label

#

Structural Unit

Position

 

1.

Senior Officials

Acting Minister of Health of Ukraine

 

Deputy Minister

 

Deputy Minister

 

Deputy Minister

 

2.

Medical Care Department

Head of Department

 

The Medical and Social Expertise Agency of the Medical Care Department of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine

 

 

Children's medical care unit

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Obstetrics and gynecology care unit

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 
 

Primary care unit

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Specialized medical care unit

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Highly specialized medical care unit

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Sector for radiation safety and health problems associated with consequences of Chornobyl disaster

Head of Sector

 

Senior Specialist

 

Health and social care unit

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Medical rehabilitation, palliative and hospice care unit

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Temporary and permanent disability unit

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Sector for sanatorium and health resort treatment

Head of Sector

 

3.

Economic and Financial Policy Department

Deputy Head of Department 

 

Economic and financial policy unit

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Office of financial and economic support for state programs and measures 

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Office of budget management, work remuneration and coordination with local budgets

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Public procurement unit

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Sector for state-enterprise property relationships

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

4.

Human Resource Management Department

Head of Department

 

Civil service office

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Office of civil service personnel management

Head of Office                         (044)200-07-89

 

Office of medical and pharmaceutical specialists

Senior Specialist

 

Senior personnel management office

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

5.

Public Health Department

  

 

Office for coordination with other central executive bodies and ministries

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Programs and projects office 

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Office of legislative affairs and initiatives

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

6.

Reform Centers Coordination Department

  

 

Office for state reform policies development 

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Office for information monitoring, systematization and security

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

7.

Legal Affairs Department

  

 

Legal expertise office

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 
 

Senior Specialist

 

Data analytics and systematization unit

Head of Office

 

Forensic medicine and claim management unit

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

8.

Audit and Data Analytics Department

Head of Department

 

Internal audit office

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Office of data analytics and overall control

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

9.

Department of Administrative Affairs of the Ministry

Head of Department 

 

Classified information registry and processing office

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Documentation Specialist, I category

 

Citizens' enquiries and access to public information office

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Sector for control of the Ministry's activities

Head of Sector

 

Senior Specialist

 

Sector for management of the activities of the Collegium of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Head of Sector

 

Senior Documentation Specialist 

 

10.

Financial Accounting and Reporting Department

Head of Department - Chief Accountant

 

Accounting office

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office, Deputy Chief Accountant

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 
   

 

Office of accounting methods and financial reporting

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

11.

Licensing and Health Care Quality Assurance Department

Head of Department

 

Accreditation, licensing, and certification office

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Health care quality assurance office

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

12.

Department of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Quality Assurance of Pharmaceuticals

Head of Department

 

Office of state registration of medicinal and medical immunobiological products

Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Office of circulation of pharmaceutical products and narcotic drugs

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Sector for national quality assurance policy for medicines and other healthcare products

Senior Specialist

 

13.

Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Medicine Department

Head of Department

 

Pre-hospital and in-hospital emergency medical care office

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

14.

Department for Management of Activities of Ministers and Senior Officials of the Ministry

Head of Department

 

Office for coordination of activities of the Ministry's senior officials 

Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Inspector

 

Office of legislative initiatives

Senior Specialist

 

Press service

Senior Specialist

 

15.

Department for International Cooperation and European Integration

  

 

Sector for European Integration

Senior Specialist

 

16.

Department of Education and Science

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

17.

Department for Coordination with Government Authorities, Public Relations and Social Dialogue

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 

18.

Sector for Civil Defense and Mobilization

Head of Sector

 

19.

Sector for Classified Information Processing and Protection

Head of Sector

 

Senior Specialist

 

20.

Sector for Corruption Risk Assessment and Management

Senior Specialist

 

21.

Sector for Occupational Health and Safety, Logistics Management  

Head of Sector

 

22.

Executive Support Service of the Minister (Independent Sector)

Head of Executive Support Service

 

Senior Specialist

 

Senior Specialist

 