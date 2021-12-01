Structural Units
|
#
|
Structural Unit
|
Position
|
|
1.
|
Senior Officials
|
Acting Minister of Health of Ukraine
|
|
Deputy Minister
|
|
Deputy Minister
|
|
Deputy Minister
|
|
2.
|
Medical Care Department
|
Head of Department
|
|
The Medical and Social Expertise Agency of the Medical Care Department of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine
|
|
|
Children's medical care unit
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Obstetrics and gynecology care unit
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Primary care unit
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Specialized medical care unit
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Highly specialized medical care unit
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Sector for radiation safety and health problems associated with consequences of Chornobyl disaster
|
Head of Sector
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Health and social care unit
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Medical rehabilitation, palliative and hospice care unit
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Temporary and permanent disability unit
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Sector for sanatorium and health resort treatment
|
Head of Sector
|
|
3.
|
Economic and Financial Policy Department
|
Deputy Head of Department
|
|
Economic and financial policy unit
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Office of financial and economic support for state programs and measures
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Office of budget management, work remuneration and coordination with local budgets
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Public procurement unit
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Sector for state-enterprise property relationships
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
4.
|
Human Resource Management Department
|
Head of Department
|
|
Civil service office
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Office of civil service personnel management
|
Head of Office (044)200-07-89
|
|
Office of medical and pharmaceutical specialists
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior personnel management office
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
5.
|
Public Health Department
|
|
Office for coordination with other central executive bodies and ministries
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Programs and projects office
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Office of legislative affairs and initiatives
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
6.
|
Reform Centers Coordination Department
|
|
Office for state reform policies development
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Office for information monitoring, systematization and security
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
7.
|
Legal Affairs Department
|
|
Legal expertise office
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Data analytics and systematization unit
|
Head of Office
|
|
Forensic medicine and claim management unit
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
8.
|
Audit and Data Analytics Department
|
Head of Department
|
|
Internal audit office
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Office of data analytics and overall control
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
9.
|
Department of Administrative Affairs of the Ministry
|
Head of Department
|
|
Classified information registry and processing office
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Documentation Specialist, I category
|
|
Citizens' enquiries and access to public information office
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Sector for control of the Ministry's activities
|
Head of Sector
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Sector for management of the activities of the Collegium of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine
|
Head of Sector
|
|
Senior Documentation Specialist
|
|
10.
|
Financial Accounting and Reporting Department
|
Head of Department - Chief Accountant
|
|
Accounting office
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office, Deputy Chief Accountant
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
|
Office of accounting methods and financial reporting
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
11.
|
Licensing and Health Care Quality Assurance Department
|
Head of Department
|
|
Accreditation, licensing, and certification office
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Health care quality assurance office
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
12.
|
Department of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Quality Assurance of Pharmaceuticals
|
Head of Department
|
|
Office of state registration of medicinal and medical immunobiological products
|
Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Office of circulation of pharmaceutical products and narcotic drugs
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Sector for national quality assurance policy for medicines and other healthcare products
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
13.
|
Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Medicine Department
|
Head of Department
|
|
Pre-hospital and in-hospital emergency medical care office
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
14.
|
Department for Management of Activities of Ministers and Senior Officials of the Ministry
|
Head of Department
|
|
Office for coordination of activities of the Ministry's senior officials
|
Deputy Head of Department - Head of Office
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Inspector
|
|
Office of legislative initiatives
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Press service
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
15.
|
Department for International Cooperation and European Integration
|
|
Sector for European Integration
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
16.
|
Department of Education and Science
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
17.
|
Department for Coordination with Government Authorities, Public Relations and Social Dialogue
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
18.
|
Sector for Civil Defense and Mobilization
|
Head of Sector
|
|
19.
|
Sector for Classified Information Processing and Protection
|
Head of Sector
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
20.
|
Sector for Corruption Risk Assessment and Management
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
21.
|
Sector for Occupational Health and Safety, Logistics Management
|
Head of Sector
|
|
22.
|
Executive Support Service of the Minister (Independent Sector)
|
Head of Executive Support Service
|
|
Senior Specialist
|
|
Senior Specialist
|