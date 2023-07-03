The government has allocated more than UAH 6.6 billion for reconstruction projects from the fund for liquidation of the consequences of the armed aggression of the russian federation. In particular, these include schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, residential buildings, construction, and reconstruction of water and sewage systems, heating networks, drilling of artesian wells, etc.

Part of the funds will be used to restore and repair 13 medical institutions of various specializations in the oblasts most affected by the war and in the regions that were flooded by the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam.

The medical infrastructure facilities include primary health care centers, regional and clinical hospitals – 7 medical institutions in Kharkiv, 2 in Zhytomyr, 3 in Mykolaiv and 1 in Odesa, namely:

Outpatient clinic of general practice-family medicine of the Municipal Non-profit Enterprise (MNE) Primary Health Care Centre of the Derhachi City Council of Kharkiv Oblast;

Outpatient clinic of general practice-family medicine of the MNE Primary Health Care Centre of the Malodanylivka Village Council;

Outpatient clinic of general practice-family medicine of the MNE Centre for Primary Medical Aid of the Zolochiv Village Council;

Outpatient clinic of general practice-family medicine of the MNE Primary Health Care Centre of the Derhachi City Council of Kharkiv Oblast;

MNE of the Kharkiv Regional Council Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital No.1;

MNE Regional Clinical Hospital named after O.F. Herbachevskyi of the Zhytomyr Oblast Council;

MNE Zhytomyr Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital of the Zhytomyr Oblast Council;

Psychoneurological department of the MNE Mykolaiv Regional Centre for Mental Health of the Mykolaiv Oblast Council;

Treatment building, D-1 MNE Bashtanka Multi-Profile Hospital of the Bashtanka City Council;

Building G for the cardiology department of the MNE City Clinical Hospital No. 11;

Polyclinic B-2 of the MNE Bashtanka Multi-Profile Hospital of the Bashtanka City Council;

MNE PHC of the Derhachi City Council;

Outpatient clinic of general practice family medicine No.1, Centre for the Provision of Administrative Services, Administrative building of the village council of the Starosaltiv Village Council of the Chuhuiv District of Kharkiv Oblast.

For more than a year now, the russian army has been targeting and destroying Ukrainian infrastructure, including medical facilities. In particular, every day the enemy destroys hospitals, outpatient clinics, maternity wards, etc. However, despite the constant bombardment, Ukraine continues to restore and rebuild some medical facilities, to ensure that everyone in need has access to high-quality and necessary medical care despite the challenges caused by the war.

It should be recalled that over the 15 months of war, russia has damaged 1376 medical facilities and destroyed another 184.