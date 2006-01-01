LeadershipAll Senior Officials
MAXYM STEPANOV
Minister of Health of Ukraine
Determines the priorities of the Ministry's work and ways of fulfilling the tasks assigned to it, approves the work plans of the Ministry, reports on their implementation
INNA SOLODKA
State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine
IRINA SADOVYAK
First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine
VIKTOR LIASHKO
Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine
IRYNA MYKYCHAK
Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine
SVITLANA SHATALOVA
Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine
IHOR IVASHCHENKO
Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine
YAROSLAV KUCHER
Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine
In August, 2014 the Ministry of Health of Ukraine initiated the development of the National Health Reform Strategy for 2015-2020. The new strategic approach to improving the quality and accessibility of health care while ensuring the proper mitigation of financial risks for the population was aimed at giving a new powerful impetus to the healthcare reform implementation in Ukraine.