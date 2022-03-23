Ukraine has received 50 ambulances from international partners. The vehicles are part of the humanitarian aid from EU countries that Ukraine has been actively receiving since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to the Minister of Health, the ambulances will be transferred for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“For 27 days, the Ukrainian military continues to resist Russian aggression. For our part, in the rear, we try to provide them with first-aid kits, medicines and necessary vehicles, due to which doctors can help the wounded. We understand that every minute on the front line can cost lives, and therefore it is important that doctors can evacuate the wounded from the war zone as safely as possible in the shortest possible time and provide them with the necessary assistance,” Viktor Liashko said.

Mercedes cars have a high cross-country ability, an appropriate level of protection and the equipment necessary to save lives in combat conditions. Ambulances allow evacuating up to 4 wounded people at a time.

Now some of the vehicles have already been delivered to the regions where active military operations are continuing. Another part of the ambulances should arrive in Ukraine in the coming days.

It should be recalled that since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, the invaders have fired at 58 ambulances.