It is expected that in the near future the level of vaccination of the adult population against coronavirus will cross the mark of 50%. This was stated by Denys Shmyhal during the Government meeting.

According to the Prime Minister, this year positive changes have affected all components of the medical system: patients, doctors and infrastructure. Significant progress has been recorded in each of these areas.

“There are many positive changes and results. In particular, doctors’ salaries have been increased by an average of 30%. In addition, 3 million patients use the “Affordable Medicines” program, which was expanded by almost 50% this year. This year, more than 700 new ambulances were purchased,” the Prime Minister said.

In addition, over the past 12 months, hundreds of emergency departments of support hospitals have been updated and hundreds of units of medical equipment have been purchased. Funding for the prevention and treatment of heart attacks, strokes, and cancer has also been significantly increased.

“In terms of numbers, for example, in 2020, the state allocated a little more than 3 billion hryvnias for cancer treatment. And this year this amount has increased to 5 billion hryvnias. And we are also increasing funding in each area, because we understand that all these billions of hryvnias are being transformed into a high quality new medical system that saves tens and hundreds of thousands of lives of Ukrainians,” said Denys Shmyhal.

According to the head of government, this year the efforts of the Ministry of Health, for the most part, were focused on the fight against the pandemic. In total, the government has allocated more than UAH 35 billion to counteract the coronavirus disease since the beginning of the year. This amount was distributed for additional payments to doctors, the purchase of oxygen and oxygen stations, the financing of test laboratories and many other important things.