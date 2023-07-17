Applications from non-governmental organizations under the EU4Health program were launched on 15 June. This year, 12 open calls for proposals have been announced to finance initiatives and programs in the following areas: equal access to health care, mental health, non-communicable diseases, oncology, and medical equipment. The total budget of the open calls is EUR 19,960,000.

Scientific and educational institutions, research institutes, hospitals, private medical institutions, public and patient organizations can apply for them. The application deadline is 17 October 2023.

“There are two important things that organizations applying for grants should consider. The first is that all grants should strengthen the programs that will be implemented by state institutions of the Ministry of Health. The second is that if you join consortia with other EU countries, it will increase your chances of getting a grant. It is also a good opportunity to establish cooperation with European countries,” said Maryna Slobodnichenko, Deputy Minister for European Integration.

To tell about all the nuances of the program and explain how to apply for EU4Health grants, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health will hold a webinar for NGOs “Current open calls under the EU4Health program” on 21 July 2023.

The webinar will take place online, from 10:00 to 11:30.

The webinar will present the details of the calls and the procedure for preparing and submitting applications. Participants will be able to submit questions about the EU4Health program online and receive answers during the webinar.

The webinar is open to all interested parties by following the link .

Speakers:

Olha Hvozdetska, Deputy Director General of the Public Health Center, National Coordinator of the EU4Health program in Ukraine,

Hanna Shchetynina, Chief Project Management and International Cooperation Officer, EU4Health National Coordinator in Ukraine.

Please follow the link to register. The webinar will be available in a recording.

It should be recalled that under the EU4Health program, the European Commission has approved Ukraine’s participation in 9 projects and confirmed more than EUR 4.6 million in total funding for their implementation.

The EU4Health program was established by the EU member states to provide annual funding for a number of priority areas in health care in the EU and its member states. EU4Health is the fourth and largest EU health program and runs from 2021 to 2027. The total budget of the program for 2021-2027 is EUR 5.3 billion.

In July 2022, the European Commission signed an agreement on Ukraine’s accession to the EU4Health program. This enables Ukraine to receive funding for healthcare improvement projects on equal terms with EU member states, Norway, and Iceland.