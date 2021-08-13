One more medical institution has joined the development of the transplant system.

According to the Ukrainian Transplant Coordination Center, on August 10, 2021, on the basis of the Central City Clinical Hospital of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council, a team of doctors headed by director Taras Masliak performed the first family kidney transplant in the region.

The recipient is a young 25-year-old man who has been on program hemodialysis since 2017.

The kidney donor was his father.

The transplant took place due to cooperation with doctors of the Lviv Emergency City Clinical Hospital. Surgical interventions were carried out with the participation of specialists from both institutions.

Today, the condition of the recipient and donor is stable, they are under round-the-clock supervision of a team of doctors.

The transplant took place at public expense as part of a pilot project of the Ministry of Health.