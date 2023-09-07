International medical partnership: 25 Ukrainian hospitals got counterparts abroad

The International Healthcare Partnership is a project to be implemented under the auspices of the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. This year, within the framework of the Summit, a Satellite Summit of Ministers of Health from various countries took place. 14 health ministers from all around the world attended the event. Eventually, the Summit launched a major project: The International Medical Partnership Program. Hospitals from different parts of Ukraine signed memorandums of cooperation with the world's leading clinics to take on the best practices and share their own.

In addition to health ministers from around the world, the event was also attended by heads of leading hospitals, both Ukrainian and international.