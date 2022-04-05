Israel is ready to provide medicines and necessary equipment that will help save the lives of Ukrainians. The country is also ready to accept for treatment Ukrainian military personnel who were injured by bullets of the russian invaders. This was stated by Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz while visiting a field hospital in Lviv region.

In more than two weeks, more than 2,000 women and children were treated in the tents of an Israeli hospital.

“Israel stands on the side of the Ukrainian people, and we will continue to help,” said Nitzan Horowitz.

In particular, Israel stands in solidarity with our state and condemns the full-scale russian invasion and numerous crimes against civilians on the territory of Ukraine. Therefore, for its part, the country is ready to support the Ukrainian healthcare system with the necessary funds and equipment.

According to Deputy Health Minister Oleksii Yaremenko, today Ukraine and Israel have reached a new level of cooperation in the medical field.

“As russian troops fire at medical institutions and their employees, Ukraine needs armored ambulances, bulletproof vests and helmets for doctors, mobile X-rays and other equipment more than ever. We want to be sure that our medics will be safe, as well as those they save,” said Oleksii Yaremenko during a conversation with Israeli colleagues.

It should be recalled that since the brutal russian invasion, Israel, in addition to the field hospital, has already sent armored ambulances to Ukraine.