This was announced by Chancellor of the Government of Lithuania Giedre Balchytyte during an online meeting with Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

“We talk a lot about the policy of heroes as part of the future Ukrainian Doctrine. We talk about what the rehabilitation system should be like to ensure the implementation of this policy. Our healthcare rehabilitation system should become the strongest in Europe. I am grateful to all our international partners who contribute to its development. I am grateful to Lithuania for their support and desire to help those affected by the war,” Viktor Liashko emphasized.

During the meeting, Chancellor of the Government of Lithuania Giedre Balchytyte announced the readiness to provide assistance in the amount of EUR 6 million to increase the capacity of the rehabilitation system as soon as possible so that even more people in need of rehabilitation assistance could receive it. We are talking about participating in the construction of a rehabilitation center or department. Part of the funds can also be used to develop human resources in the field of rehabilitation and psychological rehabilitation services, the need for which is also constantly growing.

The minister said that Ukraine has already formed a strategy for the development of rehabilitation in the healthcare sector, which was based on the experience of Israel, a country that is actually living in a state of war. In order to cover the need for rehabilitation health care for military and civilians, Ukraine needs about 7,800 beds. Just over 5,000 beds will be provided in rehabilitation departments in cluster hospitals across Ukraine, about 1,500 beds will be provided by 6 specialized rehabilitation medical facilities at the national level, and about 1,000 beds will be provided by 5 rehabilitation centers to be launched by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The meeting participants agreed on a further algorithm for selecting an investment object among those prioritized by the Ministry of Health, taking into account the strategy for developing the rehabilitation component of the healthcare system of Ukraine.

It should be recalled that since the beginning of the year, more than 75,000 patients have received outpatient rehabilitation services. At the same time, more than 66 thousand people underwent inpatient rehabilitation. Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv oblasts and the city of Kyiv are among the leaders in this area.