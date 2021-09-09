On September 8, the State Enterprise “Medical Procurement of Ukraine” received 6,250 kits for conducting laboratory tests by polymerase chain reaction to detect SARS-CoV-2.

Each kit contains 96 PCR tests. Thus, 6250 kits will allow conducting 600 thousand studies. In total, due to the kits purchased by the SE, it will be possible to conduct 4 million PCR tests.

This is the first batch of 41,667 kits that “Medical Procurement” purchased on July 23, 2021. According to the estimated delivery schedule provided by the supplier, deliveries are also expected by October 10 (15,625 units) and December 15 (19,792 units).

The first delivery, which was accepted by the specialists of the state enterprise, is paid for at the expense of the state budget of Ukraine. The next two, which will make up 85% of the purchase, will be financed by the receipt of loan funds under the implementation of a Memorandum of understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and Her British Majesty's Secretary of State, acting through the Department for guaranteeing export loans, which functions as the UK Export Finance Agency (UK Export Finance – UKEF).

According to the explanation received from the Ministry of Health of 24.11.2020, one of the conditions for granting preferential financing is that goods purchased with credit funds must contain at least 20% of the level of involving (localization) of British producers to production.

We remind that as part of the purchase, the State Enterprise “Medical Procurement of Ukraine” signed a contract with the supplier, which provided the most cost-effective offer and saved 16.7 million pounds (UAH 622 million) of taxpayer funds. The supplier has passed the inspection of the State Enterprise “Medical Procurement” and received proper authorization from UKEF.