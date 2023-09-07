Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko and Minister of Health of the Republic of Estonia Riina Sikkut signed a memorandum of cooperation between their ministries in Kyiv during the Third First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit as part of the satellite summit of health ministers.

“International support is very important for Ukraine, especially now in the midst of a full-scale war. We feel that the entire civilized democratic world is with us. I am sincerely grateful to all countries and their citizens who help us successfully overcome the challenges of war and bring our country’s victory closer. The medical system operates in extremely difficult conditions. Every day we solve new problems to save lives. However, our work and cooperation with other countries, even now, is not limited to responding to the needs and challenges dictated by a full-scale war. It is aimed at development, that is, at building a high-quality modern medical system. The memorandum signed today with friendly Estonia will also contribute to this,” Viktor Liashko emphasized.

The purpose of the signed memorandum is to continue and develop the partnership between the Ministries of Health of Ukraine and Estonia, to create a framework for cooperation in the field of health care, protection of human life and health.

The main directions of cooperation include providing humanitarian assistance, improving access for Ukrainian refugees to emergency and primary medical care and mental health support services, supporting the provision of medical services to wounded Ukrainian citizens, especially in terms of rehabilitation and the production of individual prostheses, organizing training, education, exchange of experience among medical professionals in collaboration with universities and medical institutions, restoring damaged medical facilities, and fostering cooperation between Estonian and Ukrainian higher education medical institutions to develop modern educational programs for Ukrainian higher education medical institutions in line with international standards.

These areas of cooperation in the medical field may be expanded in the future. In addition, the involvement of other partners, including international organizations, is being considered for the successful implementation of projects.

An important component of cooperation is also the establishment of direct interaction between medical institutions, educational institutions and other organizations, such as the Estonian Center for International Development.

It should be recalled that the American Society of Critical Care Medicine has launched training sessions for 400 doctors and nurses from all regions of Ukraine to prepare them to provide qualified care to patients in critical conditions with severe injuries, including those sustained as a result of hostilities.