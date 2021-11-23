The Ministry of Health has signed an extension of the contract with Pfizer for the supply of COVID-19 vaccine for 2022-2023.

During this time, Ukraine will receive 25 million doses of vaccines annually.

“Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure unhindered access to the anti-covid vaccine for every Ukrainian. The availability of vaccines on the territory of the country is the result of the teamwork of the country's leadership, government departments and international partners. The Ministry of Health continues to cooperate with Pfizer for the supply of COVID-19 vaccine for 2022-2023 with guarantees and clear deadlines for the supply of vaccines”, said Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

The contract is currently awaiting signing by Pfizer.

The vaccine will be used for additional vaccinations in case of appropriate recommendations of National Technical Group of Experts on Immunoprophylaxis.

It should be recalled that since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, Ukraine has received 32.5 million doses of various vaccines. Since the beginning of the campaign, almost 23 million vaccinations have been carried out.