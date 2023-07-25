Since the beginning of russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, medical evacuations for injured Ukrainians to foreign clinics have been ongoing. Such evacuation flights are organized within the framework of close cooperation between the Ministry of Health and international partners, including the European Commission, WHO, the government of Poland and other countries.

In addition, the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children’s Medical Center (Lviv), Tabletochki Charitable Foundation, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is evacuating Ukrainian children with cancer and hematological diseases for treatment in the United States, Canada, and European countries. This is part of the SAFER Ukraine program.

In total, the cooperation has already helped to send almost 4,000 Ukrainians abroad for treatment and/or rehabilitation, including more than 1,300 children with cancer and injuries.

In accordance with the approved criteria, children and adults with complex mine-blast wounds and burn injuries, oncological pathology, as well as diseases requiring complex specialized treatment. If its availability is currently significantly limited, can be evacuated for treatment in foreign clinics.

It is the compliance with the criteria for referral abroad for treatment during martial law that is confirmed by the form of primary accounting documentation No. 027/о “Extract from the medical record of an outpatient (inpatient) patient” filled out by a doctor of a healthcare institution that coordinates referral for treatment abroad.

Patient preparation lasts from 3–4 days to 2 weeks. In case of need for outside help and support due to a serious condition or the need for further postoperative care, the patient can be accompanied by relatives or friends.

We would also like to remind you that Ukrainian citizens can use several routes of medical evacuation for treatment abroad, including through:

regional health department;

submitting a personal application through the website of the Ministry of Health.

The evacuation of wounded servicemen abroad is carried out through the command of the Medical Forces of Ukraine. More information is available on the website: https://navigator.pryncyp.com/stage-4 .

It should be recalled that medical evacuation and transportation of citizens is free of charge, as all the costs of expensive treatment are borne by the governments of the partner countries that receive patients.