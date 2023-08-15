The full-scale war unleashed by russia against Ukraine has been going on for almost a year and a half. The enemy continues to deliberately destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure, including medical facilities: hospitals, clinics, outpatient clinics, maternity wards, etc.

Thus, over the 17 months of full-scale war, russian shells and missiles have destroyed more than 186 medical facilities and damaged another 1,409. The medical infrastructure of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, and Chernihiv oblasts suffered the greatest losses.

However, despite constant enemy shelling and bombing, which significantly complicates the recovery process, work is underway to rebuild Ukraine’s medical infrastructure. Thus, Ukraine has already managed to restore some medical facilities.

We are talking about facilities in the de-occupied territories that have suffered minor damage as a result of enemy shelling and bombing: broken windows, damaged facades, etc.

In particular, as of August 2023, 357 medical facilities have been fully restored, and another 416 have been partially restored. Most of the restored medical facilities are in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

Despite the ongoing war and the strain on Ukraine’s healthcare system, the Ministry of Health and its partners will continue to work to rebuild Ukraine’s medical infrastructure to make sure that everyone has access to the necessary medical care.