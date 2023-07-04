Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and its partners have provided 2,258 generators to medical institutions. In particular, Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchased 656 devices for over UAH 132.6 million at the request of the Ministry of Health. Another 1,602 devices were received as humanitarian aid from partners.

Despite the fact that only the first month of summer has passed, Ukraine is actively preparing for the next winter season. Amid the daily threat of rocket attacks, the Ministry of Health continues to provide hospitals with generators and uninterruptible power supplies. In the event of rolling or emergency power outages, the facilities can fully and uninterruptedly operate and provide the necessary medical care.

It should be noted that the generators were donated as part of joint projects with the Global Fund, WHO, USAID, and thanks to numerous international partners.

Despite the ongoing full-scale war waged by russia against Ukraine, the Ministry of Healthcare and its partners are doing everything possible to ensure the stable operation of Ukrainian hospitals even in extreme conditions.

It should be recalled that the Ministry of Health recently managed to provide 25 medical institutions with 29 more generators.