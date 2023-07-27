Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the russian army has continued to target Ukrainian infrastructure, including medical infrastructure, in particular, hospitals, outpatient clinics, maternity clinics, etc.

“The enemy has been testing our strength for a year and a half. It has been striking both military and civilian targets. The medical infrastructure is being destroyed, thus limiting people’s access to necessary medical care. Currently, more than 1,500 medical facilities have been damaged or destroyed. We want not only to restore them but also to rebuild them better than before, as the high-quality, accessible and free medical care for Ukrainians is our priority. More than 700 medical facilities have already been partially or fully restored. We are confidently moving towards the goal, attracting all possible resources,” said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

Thus, over 17 months of full-scale war, 1,389 medical facilities have been damaged, and another 186 facilities have been completely destroyed. The medical infrastructure of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, and Chernihiv oblasts suffered the greatest losses.

Today, the restoration of medical infrastructure is one of the key and priority aspects of ensuring access to medical care for the population. That is why, despite constant hostile shelling and bombing, which significantly complicates the process of restoring facilities, Ukraine has already managed to restore some medical facilities.

In particular, as of the end of July 2023, 343 medical facilities were fully restored, and another 414 facilities were partially restored.

Most of the restored medical facilities are in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts.

Despite the ongoing war and the strain on Ukraine’s healthcare system, the Ministry of Health and its partners will continue to work to rebuild Ukraine’s medical infrastructure. This is to ensure that medical care is available to everyone who needs it.

It should be recalled that the government has recently allocated over UAH 230 million to rebuild medical facilities. The funds will be used to rebuild hospitals in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.