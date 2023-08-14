Since the beginning of russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Ministry of Health and its partners have been actively working to provide healthcare facilities with uninterrupted power supply. Due to the daily threats of shelling by the russian army, Ukrainian healthcare facilities are operating in extreme conditions, which significantly complicates the process of providing medical care to the population.

Thus, as part of preparing for winter, Ukrainian medical facilities have 4,095 generators. The equipment will ensure uninterrupted power supply so that medical facilities can function fully even in the face of rolling or emergency power outages.

It should be noted that each of the generators will be activated in the event of an emergency power outage and will supply voltage to the grid. So in case of an emergency, thanks to the autonomous power sources, intensive care units, operating rooms and critical equipment that will save patients’ lives will be able to operate without interruption.

The Ministry of Health expresses its gratitude to all partners and donors for such active assistance to Ukraine in difficult times and for their participation in ensuring the stable and coordinated work of Ukrainian healthcare institutions.