On the Medical Worker Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Health Viktor Liashko visited hospitals in Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts and a stabilization center in Ochakiv to personally congratulate medical workers on the holiday and thank them for their crucial work.

In Dnipro, they visited the Mechnikov Hospital, where doctors are fighting for the lives of military and civilians affected by russian aggression every day. The medical institution has long been a model of resilience and indomitability of our medical professionals.

“Thank you for saving our guys and girls, for giving all your time and energy to restore health to our fighters. We respect you very much and are proud that we have such doctors. You are heroes just like the military. I wish you and your families health,” said the President of Ukraine, presenting state awards and honors to the medical workers.

In Dnipro, Major General of the Medical Service Andriy Verba, who led the efforts to save the lives of hundreds of wounded Ukrainian servicemen, received the Presidential Cross of Military Merit award from the President. Andriy Verba personally performed more than 460 surgical interventions related to gunshot and penetrating shrapnel wounds and other surgical pathologies of varying severity.

In Mykolaiv, in the surgical department of the hospital, the Head of State and the Head of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine talked to people with mine-blast injuries sustained as a result of hostile shelling of the region, and also to the doctors who are bringing back to life our children wounded in this war of aggression.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to military and civilians, in particular, military medics received the Order for Courage of the III degree and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi from the President.

In Ochakiv, during a visit to the stabilization center where wounded Ukrainian defenders receive medical care, the President personally presented state awards to military medics.

In Odesa, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Viktor Liashko visited rehabilitation departments in medical institutions where our guys and girls are recovering from their injuries and where doctors are doing everything possible to bring them back to full life.

“The medical workers of Dnipropetrovsk region, where medical facilities have become a symbol of the victory of life over death brought by war, the doctors of the surgical department of a hospital in Mykolaiv who treat children after mine-blast injuries, the medical staff of the stabilization center in Ochakiv, the rehabilitation specialists who put our fighters back on their feet in Odesa, (...) all of them are part of a large family of Ukrainian medical workers who, each in their place, work every day for the benefit of patients! Under any circumstances, they rescue, treat, operate, support, provide all the necessary medical care to those who need it,” Viktor Lyashko noted, “All of them work in the epicenter of rescuing the wounded. All of them work real miracles every day. They are all real heroes.”

It should be recalled that from now on, the Medical Worker Day is celebrated annually in Ukraine on 27 July.