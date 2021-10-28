Until December 31, 2021, Ukraine is quarantined. Since June 17, new quarantine regulations have been in effect in Ukraine. The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations has established a “yellow” level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in all regions of Ukraine starting from September 23, 2021.

Within the yellow level it is forbidden in particular:

holding mass events with the participation of more than 1 person on 4 sq. m of the building or territory area,

the occupancy rate of cinema halls and halls of other cultural institutions is more than 50% of the seats,

the occupancy rate of gyms and fitness centers is not more than 1 person per 10 square meters, etc.

Educational institutions will operate under the following conditions:

kindergartens and 1-4 classes of schools will operate in-person,

5-12 classes of schools and other educational institutions will require special conditions. To work normally, more than 80% of the staff of an educational institution must be vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the same time, the requirements for the yellow level are relaxed for vaccinated people.

Restrictions on the yellow level of epidemic security will not apply if all participants (visitors) and all organizers of mass events, employees of cinemas, theaters, museums or other cultural institutions, gyms and swimming pools have at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

To work at the yellow level, it is enough to get at least one vaccination and have at least a “yellow” internal COVID certificate or a temporary 063-o certificate issued by a family doctor.

Also, for unhindered visits to institutions or events, it is allowed to have a negative result of PCR testing or rapid testing for an antigen. This result is valid for 72 hours.

In addition, you will be able to use a certificate of recovery. Unvaccinated Ukrainians will soon be able to get it. It allows you to work, visit institutions and move around in the yellow and red quarantine zones for 90 days without restrictions (in accordance with the specifics of the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1236). Read more about this certificate at https://bit.ly/3whNUaa

Obtaining paper certificates on the fact of a coronavirus disease is not provided for by law now.

If a visitor enters an institution or event without one of the listed documents, the rules and restrictions of the yellow level automatically apply.

The final decision on whether to provide services only to vaccinated people or comply with all quarantine restrictions is up to the business owner.

At the same time, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations can introduce a red level of epidemic safety in certain regions.

The red level of epidemic danger implies a number of restrictions that are being introduced in the region.

In particular, prohibited is:

operation of public catering establishments, except for targeted delivery and orders,

work of shopping centers and other entertainment venues, cinemas, theaters, etc.,

work of educational institutions, except for kindergartens and primary schools,

operation of non-food markets and shops, gyms, swimming pools and fitness centers,

holding mass events, except for official sports events and matches of team game sports without spectators,

work of cultural institutions, except for historical and cultural reserves, film and video shooting.

It is important that these restrictions will not apply if 100% of employees (organizers) and visitors (participants) of these institutions (events) are fully immunized and have a green COVID certificate, a negative result of PCR testing or rapid antigen testing (valid for 72 hours) or a certificate of recovery.

The work of banks, fuel stations, veterinary stores, pharmacies and all grocery stores at the red level is not limited, but compliance with anti-epidemic rules remains mandatory.

At the same time, local authorities can take additional measures to strengthen anti-epidemic rules in the region.

The resolution to cancel the red level is made by the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations if the region achieves indicators that characterize the absence of signs that would correspond to the specified level.