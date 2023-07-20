The Spanish government and private companies are ready to provide financial and advisory support to Ukraine in rebuilding medical facilities in the areas affected by the full-scale war. We are talking about cooperation within the framework of public-private partnership.

This was discussed during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubrov and a delegation of representatives of the Spanish government, including the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, and business representatives.

“We are grateful to our international partners for their support of the Ukrainian people and the assistance provided. For more than 15 months of the war, russia has damaged 1377 medical facilities and destroyed another 184 facilities. We plan to restore most of them. But now we are talking not only about restoring them to their pre-war condition, but also about further reconstruction and modernization,” said the First Deputy Minister.

Representatives of the Spanish government assured of their continued support for Ukraine and their willingness to participate in the further reconstruction of medical facilities. These are the areas where the medical infrastructure has suffered the most damage and destruction.

For its part, the Ministry of Health emphasized that Ukraine has already managed to fully restore 341 medical facilities, and another 412 facilities have been partially restored. Many of these medical facilities were restored with the support of international partners.

The parties also discussed prospects for further partnership in the field of rehabilitation and prosthetics.

It should be recalled that earlier, the Ministry of Health reported how IDPs can receive free medical care in Spain.