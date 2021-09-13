From 00:00 on September 23, 2021, a yellow level of epidemic danger began to hold throughout Ukraine. The corresponding decision was made by the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations on September 21.

Within the yellow level it is forbidden, in particular:

holding mass events with the participation of more than 1 person on 4 sq. m of the building or territory area,

the occupancy rate of cinema halls and halls of other cultural institutions more than 50% of the seats,

the occupancy rate of gyms and fitness centers more than 1 person per 10 sq. m etc.

Educational institutions will work under the following conditions:

kindergartens and 1-4 classes of schools will operate permanently,

5-12 classes of schools and other educational institutions will require special conditions. To work as usual, more than 80% of the staff of an educational institution must be vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the same time, the requirements for the yellow level are relaxed for vaccinated people. Restrictions on the yellow level of epidemic security will not apply if all participants (visitors) and all organizers of mass events, employees of cinemas, theaters, museums or other cultural institutions, gyms and swimming pools have at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

To work at the yellow level, it is enough to get at least one vaccination and have at least a “yellow” internal COVID certificate or a temporary 063-o certificate issued by a family doctor.

Also, temporarily, for unhindered visits to institutions or events, it is allowed to have a negative result of PCR testing or rapid testing for an antigen. This result is valid for 72 hours.

However, if an unvaccinated visitor enters an institution or event, the yellow level rules and restrictions are applied.

The final decision on whether to provide services only to vaccinated people or comply with all quarantine restrictions is up to the business owner.

We remind that over the past three months, 98.1% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ukraine are unvaccinated. Learn more about COVID-19 countermeasures by calling the Contact Center on 0 800 60 20 19 and on the website vaccination.covid19.gov.ua.

For a list of mass vaccination centers and vaccination points, please follow the link: list.covid19.gov.ua.