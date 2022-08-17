Superhumans specialized prosthetics and reconstruction clinic to be opened in Lviv region

The Superhumans clinic will specialize in prosthetics for adults and children, surgical operations to reconstruct and repair damaged body or face parts, as well as treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Superhumans center will involve the best medical specialists from the USA and the EU – in total, more than 100 doctors will work here. Subsequently, on the basis of Superhumans, it is also planned to create an educational training center for doctors from Ukraine and around the world – now Ukrainian specialists are accumulating vast experience in treating military injuries and will be able to share it with colleagues from all over the world.

Superhumans will be managed by an independent Board of directors and a medical board. First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska joined the board of The Superhumans project, and Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko joined the medical council.

“Over the past few years, Ukraine has begun to actively create a modern rehabilitation system based on evidence-based rehabilitation. There are many examples of best practices, a multidisciplinary approach and evidence-based approach to the practice of providing rehabilitation services is introduced, the regulatory basis is partially updated, and the requirements for education and training of rehabilitation specialists who directly provide rehabilitation care are updated. However, unfortunately, the rehabilitation system in Ukraine is still not effective enough and has serious problems, which were deepened by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The immediate consequences of the war lead to an increase in the number of injured patients who need physical rehabilitation and new types of reconstructive surgery. All this requires an urgent response from the healthcare system and comprehensive, quick solutions. One of these solutions is Superhumans,” Viktor Liashko said.

The creation of a modern prosthetics and reconstruction clinic will take place through the modernization and re-equipment of the existing state hospital in the Lviv oblast. For this purpose, funds from charitable contributions will be raised at the reconstruction stage. In September, a fundraising campaign in support of Superhumans will begin in the United States. The founders also intend to present the project in the UK and subsequently in the European Union.

“Every day we all see the terrible consequences of Russian aggression. Every day Russia destroys cities and homes, mutilates our people, children and adults. They lose their arms and legs. They suffer from burns and injuries, get post-traumatic stress disorder. But we value every life. We will fight for every person, fight for them to recover from any injury, to get all the opportunities for a full and happy life,” Olena Zelenska said.

The Superhumans project is being created on the initiative of Ukrainian businessman Andriy Stavnitser. Another founder of the project is Filip Hrushko, a member of the Supervisory Board of TIS and coordinator of outstanding investment transactions in the Ukrainian market. Olha Rudneva, long-term head of the anti-AIDS Charitable Foundation in Ukraine, will become the CEO of Superhumans.

The creation of Superhumans has already been joined by a stellar team of ambassadors who will distribute information, attract funds and professionals to the project.

In particular, these are rock star Sting and his wife, film director and activist Trudie Styler, CEO and founder of the Richard Branson Family Foundation Virgin United Gene Olwang, actor Liev Schreiber, famous American inventor and innovator, founder of Not Impossible Labs Mick Ebeling.