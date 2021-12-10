On December 10, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and Philips Medical Systems signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The memorandum between the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and Philips concerns cooperation and reciprocity in the following areas:

Improving the quality of the cancer service of Ukraine, that includes the exchange of best practices in planning integrated cancer care and ways to treat patients based on modern methods of diagnosis, therapy planning, treatment and monitoring of patients.

Improving access and management of digital depersonalized patient data and digital clinical images.

Improving the quality and accessibility of secondary and special care, including assessing the needs of medical services, accurately planning clinical services, developing strategic roadmaps and patient-centered health care projects.

Expanding access to modern technological services for diagnosis and treatment.

The document was signed by First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Oleksandr Komarida and Vice President for global interaction with government agencies and the public Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V. Jan-Willem Scheijgrond.