As part of the working visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States of America, the Ministry of Health signed a Memorandum of cooperation with the leading American company Medtronic. This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

During the meeting, the Minister discussed prospects for expanding the range of bilateral cooperation, especially in terms of comprehensive counteraction to cardiovascular diseases and the introduction of innovative technologies to prevent complications in patients with diabetes mellitus. We must move to the use of technologies and medical devices that give the best results in the long run.

Within the framework of cooperation, they agreed to consider the possibility of localizing the production of certain medical devices of the company in Ukraine as part of state support for projects with significant investments, so-called “investment nannies”, as well as expanding cooperation between Medtronic and Ukrainian companies specializing in IT solutions.

A separate issue for cooperation that was discussed at the signing of the memorandum is cooperation in the scientific field, attracting our scientists and investing in research that can be conducted by Ukrainian scientific institutes.

“The signing of the memorandum will allow us to work together with Medtronic in the field of innovative biomedical technologies, receive significant support for improving the skills of our doctors and introduce effective screening solutions for the implementation of the program of the President of Ukraine “Healthy Ukraine”, concluded Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

Medtronic is a global leader in medical technology and related services. The company has a strong representative office in Eastern Europe and trains doctors in all possible areas of medical care for the treatment of more than 70 different chronic and noncommunicable diseases.