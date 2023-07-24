As of today, the Ministry of Health has approved the list of healthcare facilities that have formed a capable network in 18 hospital districts. In addition to the capable network, each oblast also submitted 3-year hospital district development plans. The draft plans have now been reviewed by the Ministry of Health and comments have been provided.

The presentation of the capable network was held for heads of health departments and heads of centers for disease control and prevention.

“Currently, we have an approved capable network in 19 oblasts. Only the Department of Health of the Kyiv City Military Administration has not submitted proposals to identify a capable network of health care facilities and draft plans for the development of hospital districts for approval by the Ministry of Health. Only the plan of the emergency and primary healthcare network was submitted. I would like to remind you that it is the implementation of this reform that will allow us to rationally distribute procurement and supply of equipment between hospitals, according to their role in a capable hospital district network,” said First Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubrov.

The Ministry of Health is also finalizing proposals for a capable network in Volyn oblast.

In total, the capable network already includes 542 specialized healthcare facilities (excluding Volyn oblast and the city of Kyiv). These include 118 supercluster hospitals, 149 cluster hospitals, and 275 general hospitals.

The reform currently involves those oblasts where no active hostilities are taking place. Currently, a capable network is not being implemented in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Mykolaiv oblasts and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. However, within 6 months after the termination of martial law, these oblasts must submit proposals for determining a capable network of healthcare facilities.