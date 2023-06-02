In a month, the government's deadline for self-screening, a process of internal verification of legislation for compliance with European Union law, will expire. The Ministry of Health has already processed about 80% of the directives, regulations, agreements and other acts of EU law (EU acquis) in the field of healthcare.

“The main task of the self-screening is to determine the state of implementation of each act of EU law. It is on the basis of this analysis that we will be able to develop our further action plan and the transformations that need to be implemented for Ukraine's accession to the European Union,” explained Maryna Slobodnichenko, Deputy Minister for European Integration.

In total, more than 1000 acts of EU law are subject to comparative analysis by the Ministry of Health, of which more than 700 acts are directly related to healthcare, and about 350 acts were transferred from the Ministry of Agrarian Policy as part of interagency agreements. So far, more than 800 acts of EU law have been processed.

All EU healthcare acts cover the areas of negotiation, including:

Health protection and safety.

Disease prevention.

Medicines.

Medical devices.

Medical education.

Cosmetics.

Food safety.

Phytosanitary measures.

Medical services.

Self-analysis of the level of compliance of national legislation with European acts is a key stage in the EU accession negotiations. At the same time, the Ministry of Health is already implementing regulations that meet EU standards. Harmonization of legislation and standards, implementation of regulations are carried out taking into account the cross-cutting lines of digitalization and One Health.