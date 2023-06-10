The project, which the Ministry of Health is implementing with the support of the World Bank, is aimed at strengthening the provision of medical facilities, including the restoration, renovation, and modernization of infrastructure. This includes rebuilding damaged medical infrastructure, renovating premises and buildings, and modernizing medical facilities with state-of-the-art equipment to increase energy independence.

Medical institutions in all oblasts can apply for and receive funding for infrastructure and solar panel installation projects. Infrastructure projects relate to the restoration and modernization of state or municipal medical facilities damaged by the hostilities, and to improving energy efficiency and access to alternative energy sources.

Separately, primary healthcare facilities can apply for the installation of solar energy equipment – solar panels, a battery, and an inverter. In this way, primary care facilities will be able not only to use solar energy as an autonomous power source, but also to accumulate it and reduce electricity costs.

“Health Enhancement and Lifesaving (HEAL Ukraine) is a major infrastructure project implemented by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the World Bank. The Ministry of Health has established a recovery project office that accepts proposals for infrastructure projects for healthcare facilities, from which projects will be selected for implementation. Therefore, each institution, in accordance with the selection criteria, can apply for participation in the project and get the opportunity to restore or strengthen the infrastructure of the healthcare facility,” said Deputy Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin.

Proposals can be submitted by: military administrations, executive bodies of village, town, city, district councils, state and municipal medical institutions.

For funding for reconstruction and renovation projects, healthcare facilities must consider what needs their proposals may address, what selection criteria the projects submitted for consideration must meet. These criteria include what types of medical care should be provided by the healthcare facilities, where infrastructure projects will be implemented, and what documents should be submitted with the proposal. This information is available here . For more details on the conditions, see the project’s operational manual, section 9 – “Mechanism for selecting infrastructure projects”: https://moz.gov.ua/uploads/9/46454-dn_911_16052023_dod1 .pdf