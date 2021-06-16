The right to enter Ukraine is granted by a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 only with a WHO-approved vaccine

The Ministry of Health reminds that persons who have a document confirming the completion of a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use have the right to cross the state border of Ukraine and are exempt from self-isolation.

Currently, the list of medicines approved by WHO for use in emergency situations includes the following vaccines:

Comirnaty (BNT162b2) manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, registered in Ukraine under the name “Comirnaty”;

AstraZeneca / Oxford (AZD1222), registered in Ukraine under the name “AstraZeneca”;

Covishield (ChAdOx1_nCoV-19) manufactured by Serum Institute of India, registered in Ukraine under the name “Covishield”;

CoronaVac manufactured by Sinovac Biotech, registered in Ukraine under the name “Coronavac”;

Janssen, or Johnson & Johnson, (Ad26. COV2.S, JNJ-78436735);

mRNA-1273 manufactured by Moderna;

BBIBP-CorV manufactured by Sinopharm.

This list is being updated as WHO studies and approves other anti-covid vaccines. A list of vaccines approved for use in an emergency can be found on the WHO website.

Note that the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is not included in this list and therefore does not give the right to enter Ukraine.

Also, according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of February 08, 2021 No. 95, registration of vaccines or other medical immunobiological preparations for the specific prevention of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, under obligations for emergency medical use, the development and/or production of which is carried out in a state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as an aggressor state, is prohibited.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination by calling the contact center on 0 800 60 20 19 and on the website vaccination.covid19.gov.ua.