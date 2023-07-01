On 1 July, the quarantine and state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic in Ukraine will end. This decision was recently made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Earlier, the World Health Organization announced that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer an emergency. The conclusion was made based on the global downward trend in COVID-19 mortality rates, the total number of hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions related to COVID-19. The high level of public immunity to SARS-CoV-2 arose mainly due to mass vaccination.

The quarantine in Ukraine lasted for more than three years, starting in March 2020. How many Ukrainians have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, how many have been able to overcome COVID-19, and how many, unfortunately, have not?

THE STATISTICS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Number of confirmed cases: 5 562 748

including:

children – 417,802

medical workers – 154,637

vaccinated persons – 574,416

Dead: 112,478 people

including:

children – 89

medical workers – 1,256

Number of tests conducted: 36 408 373

At the same time, it is important to remember that COVID-19 is not going away, and SARS-CoV-2 will continue to circulate. However, the disease has moved to the group of seasonal diseases, like the flu. Therefore, the quarantine cancelling does not cancel vaccination – it remains the only way to prevent severe disease, complications, and death. In Ukraine, vaccinations against COVID-19 remain recommended and free of charge. The country is provided with the vaccine under the COVAX program for 2024.