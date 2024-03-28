The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of healthcare was signed by Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko and Minister of Health of the Republic of Poland Izabela Leszczyna during a meeting at the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Poland in the framework of joint consultations between the governments of the two countries in Warsaw.

The signed memorandum envisages strengthening cooperation in such areas as public health and Ukraine’s integration into the EU healthcare system, modernization of medical infrastructure, international medical partnership, pharmaceutical industry, joint participation in EU healthcare programs and joint action programs, as well as support for the development of cross-border services in Ukraine.

“Ukraine and Poland are strategic partners and friends. It is thanks to this partnership that our medical system has survived a full-scale war and is able to develop. The experience gained by our doctors in wartime is important for other countries. Today’s meeting and the documents signed set the framework for further deepening cooperation to protect the lives and health of people in our countries, overcome the negative consequences and counter the challenges provoked by russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, and facilitate Ukraine’s further integration into the European Union. All of this allows us to build high-quality modern medicine in Ukraine step by step,” said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

The ministers also discussed priority issues in the field of European integration of the Ukrainian healthcare system. These include work on the creation of a single regulatory body in the field of pharmaceutical policy, cross-border medicine, continuation of the program of medical evacuation of Ukrainians for treatment abroad, and coordination of the mechanism for procurement of critical medicines under the European procedure through the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Health Emergency Preparedness and Response (HERA).